Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister over ‘bogus medical prescription’

Rhea Chakraborty in her complaint also alleged that Sushant had died "within five days after obtaining this unlawful prescription". (File)

In a fresh twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday lodged a complaint before the Mumbai Police requesting an FIR be lodged against the late actor’s sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar (from RML Hospital, Delhi) and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act & Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

The complaint against them were made for having sent a “bogus medical prescription” depicting Sushant Singh Rajput as an Out Patient Department person when he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020, prescribing Schedule Drugs which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act.

The actor in her complaint also alleged that Sushant had died “within five days after obtaining this unlawful prescription”.

“It is misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines,” Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said. The complaint has been handed over to the Bandra police. It has not been converted into an FIR yet.

