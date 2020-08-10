Rhea Chakraborty approaches SC over ‘media trial’, says no objection if probe transferred to CBI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty outside ED office. Actor Rhea Chakraborty outside ED office.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday told the Supreme Court said that she has no objection if the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is transferred to the CBI. However, she also alleged that the Bihar police crossed their jurisdiction under “political pressure” and they could not transfer probe to the CBI.

The actor approached the apex court today with a fresh plea alleging “media trials” against her saying attempts are being made to pronounce her guilty for the death of Sushant.

Rhea also told the court that even if it transfers the case, the jurisdiction will be with a court in Mumbai instead of Patna.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today began a fresh round of questioning with Rhea and her family members in connection with its probe in a money laundering case linked to Rajput’s death in Mumbai.

Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty reported at the office of the central probe agency in the Ballard Estate area around 11 am in response to their scheduled summons for Monday, news agency PTI reported.

Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Rajput, also reported at the ED office. All the four had been questioned earlier by the agency too.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also said the Centre’s insistence that CBI should take over the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case is an attack on the state’s autonomy and an insult to the Mumbai Police.

“The decision of handing over the investigation to the CBI is an attack on the state’s autonomy… But anything can happen in our country when an issue is used for political gains and as part of pressure tactics. It appears that the script of the entire Sushant episode was pre-determined and many things might have happened behind the curtains. In short, it is a conspiracy hatched against Maharashtra,” Raut had written in his weekly column Rokhthok in party’s mouthpiece Saamana.

He also said that even though the CBI is a central investigation agency, it has proved time and again that it is “not independent and impartial”.

