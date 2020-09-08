Rhea Chakraborty questioned for second day by NCB, set to be called again

Rhea Chakraborty at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday questioned Rhea Chakraborty for a second day in a row in connection with the narcotics case in which her brother Showik was arrested earlier. Chakraborty will be called again for questioning, said a senior NCB official. The NCB also arrested another alleged drug peddler Anuj Keswani, whose residence the agency raided on Sunday and seized commercial quantity of narcotics.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Esplanade court in Mumbai on Monday passed an order that the accused in the case need not be presented before the court physically for remand and that this could be done through videoconferencing. The court observed that this was following “situation of pandemic and past experience and maintain law and order”.

The NCB had earlier said they were concerned with the media presence that surrounded Chakraborty outside the NCB office while she was entering the building for questioning. Keswani was produced before the court via video conferencing.

Earlier in the day, Chakraborty reached the NCB office around 9.30 am following which she was questioned by NCB officials. She was also confronted with her brother, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper Samuel Miranda and cook Dipesh Sawant.

The actor was allowed to go around 6.30 pm. An official said that there would be at least one more round of questioning she would have to face.

In the court, the NCB opposed the bail plea filed by two of the arrested accused in the case, Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra.

