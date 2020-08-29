Rhea Chakraborty case: Officials say WhatsApp trail led to two drugs suppliers, arrests soon

Written by MOHAMMED THAVER | Mumbai | Published: August 29, 2020 4:10:29 am

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that is probing Rhea Chakraborty and three of her acquaintances under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, is set to arrest two suppliers of ‘bud’, the dried flower of the marijuana plant that sells for nearly Rs 5,000 per gram, a senior official has told The Indian Express.

Sources said the two suppliers have been detained, with contraband, and are likely to be arrested Saturday, as the NCB investigates the “demand” and “supply” of drugs linked to the case in which Chakraborty has been booked.

Advertisement

Chakraborty is also facing cases filed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

An official said, “The suppliers will be placed under arrest on the charge of possessing narcotics. We will be questioning them to find out who all they supplied the contraband to and what was Rhea’s role in this.”

Advertisement

Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had earlier said in a statement, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She’s ready for a blood test any time.” There has been no discovery of any contraband from Chakraborty’s possession.

The official said bud, usually sourced from California, was a popular party drug and gives an instant high.

Advertisement

Officials claimed that the ED had recovered some deleted WhatsApp messages discussing drugs from Chakraborty’s phone, and shared the same with the NCB. Based on it, the NCB had registered an FIR.

The ED is also looking at an alleged money laundering angle in Rajput’s death. Having already questioned Chakraborty, her father and brother in connection with the case, the ED on Friday summoned Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, to appear at its Mumbai office on August 31. A team from the ED pasted the summons outside the hotel run by Arya in Goa on Friday, after they couldn’t find him.

Sources said Arya would be asked about the transactions, if any, he had with Chakraborty. Arya, who moved to Goa around a year ago and owns a resort in Anjuna, had earlier told the media that he last talked to Chakraborty about three years ago and had never dealt in narcotics.

On Friday, the CBI questioned Chakraborty and her brother Showik for around 10 hours in an abetment to suicide case filed against her. Showik had been questioned on Thursday too. The agency also questioned Rajput’s flat mate Siddharth Pithani, and his two housekeeping staff.

The CBI has recreated the sequence of events on the day of Rajput’s alleged suicide. They have referred the report of his post-mortem, done at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, to a team of doctors at AIIMS.

The CBI took over the case from the Bihar Police, which had registered an FIR against Chakraborty and her family members based on Rajput’s father’s complaint.

(with inputs by ENS, Delhi)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd