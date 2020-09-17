Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on Rakul Preet’s plea against media reports linking her to Rhea drug case

The actor, represented by advocate Aman Hingorani, has claimed in her plea that Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case.

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the Centre’s stand on actor Rakul Preet Singh’s plea to stop the broadcast of programs connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharti, and the Press Council of India, seeking their stand on the actor’s petition. The court also asked the authorities to treat her plea as a representation and take a decision on it before the next date of hearing on October 15.

It also expressed hope that “media houses would show restraint in their reports and would abide by the cable TV regulations, program code and various guidelines, statutory and self-regulatory, while making any reports with regard to the petitioner.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Rhea and 9 others in connection with a drug case lodged following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14. Three of them were later released on bail. Rhea, currently lodged in Byculla women’s jail, has claimed in her bail plea that there was no charge of consumption, possession or seizure of drugs against her and ShowMik and that the NCB is “deliberately vague and silent” on the amount of financing, quantum of drugs and type of drugs she is alleged to have procured and financed.

(With inputs from PTI)

