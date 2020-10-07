Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case, brother Showik’s plea rejected

Actress Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in August. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in an alleged drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While Rhea was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, the high court rejected the plea of her brother Showik and alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar.

The court has directed Rhea to appear before her nearest police station for ten days after her release. She has also been restricted from leaving the country without the court’s permission and will have to deposit her passport with the investigating agency. She has also been ordered to inform the investigating officer if she has to leave out Greater Mumbai.

When the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought a stay on the operation order for a week, the HC declined the same and said that it had declared offences under NDPS Act were ‘non-bailable’. The bench said that stringent conditions have been imposed for grant of bail

A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal also granted bail to Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Dipesh Sawant and his domestic help Samuel Miranda on a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 each. They will have to be available for questioning whenever required and further conditions can be imposed for a limited period.

Rhea, who was reportedly in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested by the NCB on September 8, on charges of being a part of a drug syndicate operating in Mumbai. Her brother Showik was arrested on September 4. Her bail plea was rejected by the special court, following which she has filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court. Since her arrest, Rhea Chakraborty has been in Byculla jail cell. A special court had yesterday extended their judicial custody till October 20.

After hearing the bail pleas for nearly seven hours, Justice Kotwal had reserved its orders on September 29 after the NCB submitted that the accused were involved in crimes “worse than murder or culpable homicide” and that the case should be “a lesson” for others.

Seeking that Rhea’s bail plea be rejected, the NCB told the HC that Rhea had bought drugs for and “concealed” Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug habit, and hence Section 27A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act providing punishment for financing drug trafficking and harbouring offenders was applicable against them. The NCB called the siblings “active members of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers”

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Rhea and Showik, had submitted that the investigations carried out by NCB are without jurisdiction, as the case was lodged in relation to the drug angle associated with Sushant’s death and the same could be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as per a Supreme Court order.

Rhea, in her plea, had alleged a ‘witch hunt’ against her by NCB at the instance of central agencies which have mandate in ‘investigation of international ramifications’ but have found no evidence against her. Rhea also alleged that she and her brother were used by Sushant Singh Rajput to procure drugs for him and that he ‘took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit’ and that he was an only user and was in habit of using people around him for drugs.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the actor’s suicide.

The central agency probe, meanwhile, agrees with the AIIMS report that declares that Sushant died of suicide. And a forensic audit of Rajput’s bank accounts has not thrown up anything “suspicious” to suggest that his friend Rhea Chakraborty could have pushed Rajput to suicide for financial gain, agency sources have confirmed to The Indian Express.

So the CBI, sources said, is now focusing on the gamut of reasons that could have led to the actor taking his own life: any role played by Chakraborty; professional rivalry and nepotism in Bollywood; effect of drug abuse and Rajput’s mental health.

