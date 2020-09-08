Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB in drugs case

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the NCB for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is the tenth person to be arrested in the case. Her brother Showik, Rajput’s former cook Dipesh Sawant and former housekeeper Samuel Miranda have already been arrested in the case. Rhea had been questioned by the central agency since the past three days.

“Rhea has been arrested and the due process of informing the family has been completed,” NCB Deputy Director (Operations) KPS Malthotra said. Following a magistrate court order on Monday, the NCB will seek her custody through video conferencing instead of taking her physically to the court. It is not clear if she will be produced today or tomorrow.

On Monday, Rhea was confronted with her brother, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper Samuel Miranda and cook Dipesh Sawant.

NCB officials had said she was questioned in connection with the WhatsApp chats found on her mobile phone. “She was shown some chats in a WhatsApp group that also had her brother, Miranda and Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant… there were some incriminatory chats and she was questioned about them,” an official said.

The agency, in its remand application, claimed that its probe had disclosed that on March 17, on the directions of Showik, Sawant went with Miranda to receive the delivery of 5 gm of cannabis from arrested accused Zaid Vilatra in Bandra.

“On April 17, Rhea and her brother Showik ordered him (Sawant) to receive a delivery of 10 grams of charas from one person named accused Kaizan Ibrahim near the Mount Blanc building (Sushant’s Bandra residence),” the remand application stated.

The NCB added that similar transactions – delivery of 50 gm of charas and 100 gm of ganja – were conducted in May by Sawant on Showik’s instructions.

Chakraborty was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which that are probing the money laundering and abetment to suicide angles respectively surrounding Rajput’s death. Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd