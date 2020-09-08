Travesty of justice’, Rhea hounded for being in love with drug addict: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

The arrest comes after the central agency questioned Rhea for the past three days. (Express photo)

Reacting to the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput Tuesday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said on Tuesday that it is a “travesty of justice”. He also said that Rhea is being hounded by investigating agencies for being in love with a drug addict.

“Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs,” the advocate said in a statement.

According to NCB, Rhea was arrested on the basis of Whatsapp chats and statements of the other accused in the case. She is the tenth person to be arrested in the case. Her brother Showik, Rajput’s former cook Dipesh Sawant and former housekeeper Samuel Miranda have already been arrested in the case.

“Rhea has been arrested and the due process of informing the family has been completed,” NCB Deputy Director (Operations) KPS Malhotra said.

The arrest comes after the central agency questioned Rhea for the past three days. Earlier, she was questioned by the NCB for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday.

The NCB said they had come across chats in a Whatsapp group, which included her brother, Sawant, and Miranda, where some banned drugs were discussed. The agency, however, did not clarify if Rhea was arrested for consumption or being part of a group involved in the buying and selling of drugs.

Rhea’s arrest comes a day after she had approached the Mumbai police with a complaint against Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh and a Delhi-based doctor Tarun Kumar for allegedly getting him psychiatric medication without consultation and using forged paperwork. The Mumbai police have lodged an FIR on the basis of Rhea’s complaint.

In the complaint, accessed by The Indian Express, Rhea said that some WhatsApp chats between Sushant and Priyanka on June 8 “are extremely disturbing and disclose the commission of various offences”. She added that in these messages, Priyanka advised Sushant to take various medications controlled under the NDPS Act.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday registered an FIR in the case.

