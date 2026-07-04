Missing question papers force Madhya Pradesh university to cancel postgraduate exam

The exam was called off shortly before it was due to begin at 11 am, and has been put off until further notice.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalJul 4, 2026 09:14 PM IST
RGPV exam cancelledUniversity authorities have alleged that nine sealed packets containing the question papers were stolen during the intervening night of Thursday. (Photo from university website)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) cancelled a Computer examination for second-year post-graduate students of its School of Biotechnology on Friday, after question papers were allegedly reported missing from the examination centre.

The exam was called off shortly before it was due to begin at 11 am, and has been put off until further notice.

University authorities have alleged that nine sealed packets containing the question papers were stolen during the intervening night of Thursday.

“Someone broke in through a window and stole the sealed envelopes before the exam began. The administration discovered the theft in the morning,” said a police officer.

An FIR has been registered with the Gandhinagar Police Station and a probe is underway.

“Yesterday morning, I was intimated about missing papers from the examination centre. I rushed to the spot. I noticed a broken window and some scattered items. I instructed a few faculty members to lodge an FIR,” said Vice-Chancellor Alok Sharma.

Seeking answers

Following the incident, Vice-Chancellor Sharma issued separate show-cause notices to School of Biotechnology director Archana Tiwari and the post-graduate examination controller, directing them to submit written explanations in three days.

Story continues below this ad

“As Controller of Examinations, it is expected of you to ensure the confidentiality and security of question papers. Due to this incident, serious doubts have been raised about the management of university examinations. Therefore, you are directed to mandatorily submit your written clarification within three days of receiving this letter,” stated one of the notices.

Anti-national move, says V-C

Sharma alleged that the theft was part of a larger attempt to tarnish the university’s reputation.

“This is the handiwork of people who are hostile to the university and to Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Sharma added that the university has sought explanations from the heads of departments concerned and that it was in the process of constituting an inquiry committee to examine the security breach.

Story continues below this ad

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the security of examination material and the university’s protocols for storing and handling confidential question papers.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments