Missing question papers force Madhya Pradesh university to cancel postgraduate exam

University authorities have alleged that nine sealed packets containing the question papers were stolen during the intervening night of Thursday. (Photo from university website)

The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) cancelled a Computer examination for second-year post-graduate students of its School of Biotechnology on Friday, after question papers were allegedly reported missing from the examination centre.

The exam was called off shortly before it was due to begin at 11 am, and has been put off until further notice.

University authorities have alleged that nine sealed packets containing the question papers were stolen during the intervening night of Thursday.

“Someone broke in through a window and stole the sealed envelopes before the exam began. The administration discovered the theft in the morning,” said a police officer.