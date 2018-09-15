Rewari gangrape: SIT constituted to probe case, police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for information

Rewari gang rape case: An SIT has been constituted, police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for information Rewari gang rape case: An SIT has been constituted, police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for information

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of eight members was constituted to probe the gangrape case of a 19-year-old girl in Haryana’s Mahendargarh district on Saturday. Three days ago, the victim had told approached the police alleging she was kidnapped, drugged and gangraped by three. The police have released pictures of the accused and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information or lead on their whereabouts.

One of the three accused is an Army personnel who was on leave, said the DSP of Kanina Vinod Kumar.

According to the FIR, the incident took place when the victim was was returning from a coaching centre. She alleged that the accused abducted her and took her to a secluded place where he offered her a sedated drink and then raped her. Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said, “There will be clarity in the case only after the arrest of the accused.”

The victim was taken to a hospital on Friday where she was kept under supervision of doctors. The girl is likely to record her statement before a magistrate on Saturday.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has alleged negligence of the police and administration in handling of the case and called for Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation. He said, “If the state government is not capable in arresting the accused in the next 24 hours, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should give his resignation on moral grounds.”

