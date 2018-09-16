Rewari gangrape: SIT arrests one, SP transferred; unfortunate that one accused is an Army personnel, says CM Khattar

Apart from Rewari, the police is also conducting raids in Rajasthan, Delhi, and other states to nab the accused. Apart from Rewari, the police is also conducting raids in Rajasthan, Delhi, and other states to nab the accused.

Four days after a 19-year-old girl was gangraped in Rewari, the eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the incident has arrested one person for the crime.

Confirming this, Nazneen Bhasin, who is in charge of the SIT, said, “We have arrested one person, who owns the tubewell where the crime took place, under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and expect to make more arrests soon. Over 100 people have already been questioned in the case.”

According to police, the accused, who hails from the same village as the victim and the three main accused, had provided the latter with the key to the room next to the tubewell, where the incident took place. He has been arrested on the basis of ‘technical evidence’, say police, and is being questioned further.

“The three men had taken the key to the room from the tubewell owner on the day of the incident, and he has also been in hiding since the crime. He has made some revelations before the SIT, on the basis of which we are conducting further searches for the main accused,” said Bhasin.

“The accused will be produced in court today and taken into remand for further questioning,” she said.

Apart from Rewari, the police is also conducting raids in Rajasthan, Delhi, and other states to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar called it an ‘unfortunate’ incident and said, “Three accused have been identified. It’s unfortunate they (accused-victim) knew each other. It’s even more unfortunate that one accused is an Army personnel.” Following the outrage over the incident, Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Duggal has been transferred. Rahul Sharma has taken over as the new SP of Rewari, ANI reported.

Assuring of immediate action in the matter, he further said, “Search is underway. We’ve announced reward of Rs 1 Lakh on their head. They’ll be nabbed soon.”

The family of the teenager, meanwhile, continues to seek justice. The victim’s mother, earlier today, declared that she intends to return the Rs 2 lakh cheque given to her husband by the Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Vivek Yadav under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme 2013.

“Such a crime has been committed with my daughter and, instead of giving justice, they have given us this cheque…We want justice, not a cheque. Is this the price of my daughter’s respect? I am returning this cheque,” she said.

The incident had occurred on September 12, when the BSc student was abducted by three men from her village after her father dropped her off to the bus stop from where she had intended to walk to her coaching class.

The accused met the girl across the road and allegedly offered her a drink that made her unconscious. In the FIR registered, the teenager has alleged that when she gained consciousness, she was at a tubewell, where she also saw another boy from her village.

The accused, however, gave her some more water, following which she became unconscious again. The teenager has stated that the men then sexually assaulted her, before dropping her off at the same bus stop, and called up her father to inform him that she was unwell. Police said the medical investigation had also confirmed rape.

Her father has, since, claimed that the girl told him, after she was picked up from the bus stop, that although she only recognizes the three men who abducted her, there were ‘8 or 10 others’ who were also present.

