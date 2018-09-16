Rewari gangrape: Police arrest one accused, two still absconding

Prime accused Nishu, who has been arrested, while two others, identified as Manish and Pankaj, an Army personnel are still absconding. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Prime accused Nishu, who has been arrested, while two others, identified as Manish and Pankaj, an Army personnel are still absconding. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Four days after the gangrape of a 19-year-old student in Rewari, the Haryana police have arrested one among the three gangrape accused. One of the three gangrape accused Nishu, who is a local level wrestler, has been arrested, said DGP BS Sandhu on Sunday late evening. Two other gangrape accused Pankaj, an Army man, and Manish, a college student, are still absconding.

However, the SIT has arrested two more persons in connection with the incident. One of them, Deen Dayal, was the owner of a small accommodation at an agriculture field where the crime had taken place. The police say that the accused had taken key of his accommodation’s lock before committing crime there.

Deendyal was hiding after the incident, say the police. He will be produced before a court on Monday where the police are likely to seek his custody for further interrogation. An RMP (registered medical practitioner) Sanjeev has also been arrested into the matter. According to the police, the accused had called Sanjeev on the spot for first-aid after victim’s condition had deteriorated following the gangrape.

“Deen Dayal is owner of the tube-well where the incident took place. Sanjeev is a doctor who was found to be involved, as per all our evidence. The main accused Nishu, had pre-planned this and then called the doctor to the spot later,” Nazneen Bhasin, who is in charge of the SIT, said in a press conference.

Elaborating the role of Sanjeev in the crime, Bhasin said, “Dr. Sanjeev’s involvement is proved as it was in his knowledge that the girl was held by three boys and she was not conscious about the things happening. He was part of the plan till the end and he didn’t inform any authority.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled all his programmes in Punjab and came back to Chandigarh to review the progress on investigation of Rewari gang-rape case. He directed the DGP to ensure arrest of all accused at the earliest. Meanwhile, Rahul Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Security has been posted as SP, Rewari in place of Rajesh Duggal.

