Army man among fresh arrests in Rewari gangrape case

The Haryana Police Sunday arrested Manish and Pankaj, two of the three accused who went absconding after being accused of gangraping a 19-year-old girl in Rewari. DGP BS Sandhu said 30 police teams were formed to nab Pankaj, who is an Army man, and college student Manish.

The prime accused, Nishu, who was held last week, has been sent to judicial custody for four days. All three accused are from a village in Rewari district.

Two others, Deendayal and Dr Sanjeev, who were on five-day police remand were also sent to judicial custody. While Deendayal is the owner of the tubewell where the sexual assault took place, Sanjeev was summoned by the accused to administer first-aid to the victim after the gangrape but did not inform the police about it.

According to the victim, Pankaj and Manish had offered her a glass of water when she was on her way to attend a coaching class. According to her, she lost consciousness after drinking the water. “Two accused, in a car, took me to a well, where Nishu was present. They gave me another sedated drink and gangraped me after I fell unconscious,” the victim said in her statement to the police, whom the family had initially approached. Later, the case was transferred to Narnaul police.

In the FIR registered, the teenager has alleged that when she gained consciousness, she was at a tubewell, where she also saw another boy from her village. The accused, however, gave her some more water, following which she became unconscious again. The teenager has stated that the men then sexually assaulted her, before dropping her off at the same bus stop, and called up her father to inform him that she was unwell. Police said the medical investigation had also confirmed rape.

Her father has, since, claimed that she was assaulted by ‘8 or 10 others’.

Amid mounting outrage over the increasing number of crimes against women in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the accused would not be spared at any cost and it is unfortunate that they were known to the victim.

