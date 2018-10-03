Rewari gangrape accused booked for rape attempt

“We have registered a case of attempt to rape and are conducting investigations,” said the DSP. “We have registered a case of attempt to rape and are conducting investigations,” said the DSP.

Nishu, one of the three prime accused arrested for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl in Rewari on September 12, has been accused of attempt to rape in another FIR lodged in the district, nearly a fortnight after his arrest.

The FIR was lodged on Monday at the women’s police station in Rewari and the complainant, a mother of four, is from the same village as the accused, according to police. “She has alleged that the incident occurred around a year ago when she had gone to the fields on the village’s outskirts with other women and was cutting grass,” DSP (Kosli) Anil Kumar said.

The complainant has claimed that she had strayed away from the rest of the group when Nishu caught her. However, he fled as she started screaming, and the matter was hushed up by the village panchayat, the woman has alleged.

“We have registered a case of attempt to rape and are conducting investigations,” said the DSP.

Nishu was arrested on September 16, four days after the gangrape of the teenager near a tubewell in Rewari after his two accomplices — Manish and Pankaj — abducted her when she was walking to her coaching classes from the Kanina bus stop.

Nazneen Bhasin, who is the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the crime, had identified Nishu as the “mastermind” of the crime, and said that the trio functioned as a gang to execute “organised gangrapes”. She had appealed to other victims to come forward.

