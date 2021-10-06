scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Reward for taking accident victims to hospital

The amount to be awarded to the “good Samaritan” will be Rs 5,000 per incident.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 6, 2021 3:15:18 am
The “golden hour” is the first 60 minutes following an injury or trauma.

Any person who saves the life of a victim of a road accident by taking them to a hospital within the “golden hour” will be given a financial reward, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said after issuing detailed guidelines for the same.

