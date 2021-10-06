Reward for taking accident victims to hospital

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Any person who saves the life of a victim of a road accident by taking them to a hospital within the “golden hour” will be given a financial reward, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said after issuing detailed guidelines for the same.
The amount to be awarded to the “good Samaritan” will be Rs 5,000 per incident.
The “golden hour” is the first 60 minutes following an injury or trauma.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.