‘Got your sister pregnant’: Rewa hospital chief sacked after woman, newborn’s death

A video purportedly showed Kalpana pleading with her family to take her home while hospital staff attempted to restrain her. "If this kind of treatment continues, these people will kill me," she was heard saying. (Special Arrangement)

The Madhya Pradesh government has removed Dr Rahul Mishra from the post of superintendent of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, days after a video purportedly showed him making an insensitive remark to the family of a pregnant woman who died along with her newborn.

An order issued by the state Public Health and Medical Education Department on September 1 transferred the charge of superintendent of the hospital – which is attached to Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa – to Dr Priyank Sharma, professor in the general surgery department, “until further orders”. The order did not cite reasons for the change.

The move comes days after a video of Dr Mishra interacting with the family of 25-year-old Kalpana Mishra went viral and drew criticism from the Opposition. The controversy erupted after Dr Mishra was purportedly heard telling a family member: “You got your 22-year-old sister pregnant,” while the family questioned the hospital over Kalpana’s treatment and death.