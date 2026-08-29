‘Papa, save me’: Pregnant woman, her newborn die in MP hospital, probe underway

In videos from her final hours, she appears distressed, repeatedly reaching towards relatives as hospital staff try to stop her from leaving. (Screenshots)

Hours before Kalpana Mishra died, shortly after giving birth to her first child at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, she pleaded with her family to take her home. “If this kind of treatment continues, these people will kill me,” the 25-year-old is purportedly heard saying in a video recorded inside the hospital. “I won’t survive. Please save me, my life is in danger.”

Within hours, Kalpana and her newborn were dead.

As the family tries to make sense of her death, the hospital has said she had not undergone necessary check-ups during her pregnancy and that her blood pressure and heart rate had spiked. A formal inquiry has been ordered into the death.