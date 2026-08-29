‘Papa, save me’: Pregnant woman, her newborn die in MP hospital, probe underway

Father says doctors ignored pleas for adequate care; hospital points to inadequate check-ups during pregnancy.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalAug 29, 2026 06:51 PM IST
madhya pradesh, pregnant woman death,In videos from her final hours, she appears distressed, repeatedly reaching towards relatives as hospital staff try to stop her from leaving. (Screenshots)
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Hours before Kalpana Mishra died, shortly after giving birth to her first child at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, she pleaded with her family to take her home. “If this kind of treatment continues, these people will kill me,” the 25-year-old is purportedly heard saying in a video recorded inside the hospital. “I won’t survive. Please save me, my life is in danger.”

Within hours, Kalpana and her newborn were dead.

As the family tries to make sense of her death, the hospital has said she had not undergone necessary check-ups during her pregnancy and that her blood pressure and heart rate had spiked. A formal inquiry has been ordered into the death.

In videos from her final hours, she appears distressed, repeatedly reaching towards relatives as hospital staff try to stop her from leaving.

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Kalpana, a resident of Hatwa in Rewa district, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on the night of August 25.

She underwent a C-section around 8.30 pm on August 26 and delivered a baby. According to her relatives, her condition subsequently deteriorated, and she died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. The newborn did not survive either.

Her father, Ramsharan Mishra, claimed he repeatedly asked doctors to examine Kalpana and keep a closer watch on her condition, but she was not given adequate care.

“Kalpana was my only daughter… Today, she has left us. The police must register an FIR against those responsible. The doctor on duty and the staff should be suspended. Before her death, she told me, ‘Papa, save me. These people will kill me’,” he claimed.

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Hospital Superintendent Dr Rahul Mishra said Kalpana had not undergone the recommended number of antenatal check-ups. “The incident is unfortunate. The family made a very serious lapse. As per protocol, a pregnant woman should undergo at least eight examinations. Looking at her documents, we found that she had been examined only twice, and both examinations were done at a private hospital. Because her blood pressure and heart rate increased, Kalpana lost consciousness,” he said.

Mishra described the deaths as tragic and said the question of why Kalpana did not regain consciousness would form part of the investigation. “A high-level inquiry committee has been constituted, and two nursing officers have been suspended. This is a medical matter. Why the patient did not regain consciousness is a subject of investigation, and action will be taken against whoever is found responsible based on the inquiry’s findings,” he said.

He rejected the allegation that doctors had been negligent. “The woman was treated according to medical protocols. There was no negligence on the part of the doctors. However, inquiries are underway into the family’s allegations. The body has been handed over to the family following the post-mortem,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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