Revulsion against Congress in country, says Arun Jaitley

Countering Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal, the government said that there is “revulsion” in India against the Congress and its leaders. It also said no “dynast” is above the Supreme Court and the CAG.

Advertising

Speaking at the Cabinet briefing on Thursday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government has “repeatedly made its position clear” on the issue. “The Supreme Court has spoken on it,” he said, and with the new petition in the apex court, “the petitioners are taking one more chance”.

Jaitley said CAG too “has analysed” it and “no dynast can claim that he is above the Supreme Court or the CAG” and that their verdicts and findings “don’t apply”. Hitting out at Rahul, the BJP leader said that in “today’s comment” by the Congress president, “I am told the words were really few, the facts were completely wrong and the motivations were also collateral”.

The main opposition party, he said, “has in the last few days through statements of its senior leaders, boxed itself into a corner into a very difficult situation”. The comments by the Congress leaders, Jaitley said, “are getting high TRPs on Pakistan television” but within India, “there is revulsion as far as domestic opinion” is concerned.

Congress’s motivation today was collateral, Jaitley said, “to shift the focus and take up an issue which is factually false, and their every fact and every falsehood spoken has been exposed”.

Advertising

Regarding the questions being raised on the success of the airstrikes in Balakot last week, the Finance Minister reiterated that the chief of the Air Force has “answered it”. Those who are responsible for and have this information, they have responded to those questions, he said.