Revoke passports of 10 criminals based abroad, Delhi Police tells MEA

Delhi Police has requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to revoke the passports of at least 10 criminals and terrorists operating from abroad, including the alleged gangsters Himanshu Bhau, Kapil Sangwan and Rohit Godara.

The intention, sources said, is to confine these individuals to the countries where they are currently based, prevent them from travelling, and ultimately make it easier to bring them back to face justice in India.

Besides Bhau, Sangwan, and Godara, who are accused in multiple cases of murder, extortion, and land-grab, the list includes Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, Gurjant Singh alias Janta, Rashid Cablewala, Sachin Kumar Golu, Venkat Garg, Randeep Malik, and Yogesh Kadiyan, it is learnt.

Three of these 10 alleged criminals are from Delhi, two from Punjab, four from Haryana, and one from Rajasthan. Here’s who these men are, and what they are accused of.

lArshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, from Moga, Punjab. Suspected to be in Canada. Arsh Dalla is a proclaimed offender wanted in more than 50 cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion and terrorist acts, including terrorist financing. In May 2022, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him, and in 2023, he was designated in India as an ‘individual terrorist’.

In July 2023, India requested the Canadian government to provisionally arrest Dalla, but it was declined. In November 2024, the MEA described him as the “de-facto chief” of the banned separatist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

In 2023, Delhi Police accused Arsh Dalla’s gang of plotting attacks on Punjabi singer Elly Mangat.

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lGurjant Singh alias Janta, from Mohali. Suspected to be in Canada.

After leaving India around 2018, Janta reportedly moved to Australia, and subsequently to Canada. He allegedly worked closely with Arsh Dalla and became part of the KTF operating across Canada, the United States and Pakistan.

Janta allegedly demanded Rs 4 crore from a Delhi businessman, and was an accused in a case of firing in Anand Vihar in April 2025. He has also been linked to grenade attacks in Punjab.

Himanshu Bhau, from Rohtak. Suspected to be in the United States.

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Bhau fled to Portugal from India and then to the US, from where he allegedly operates a network of organised crime. He is wanted by the NIA, Delhi Police, and Haryana Police in connection with murders, attempted murders, and extortion cases. Bhau has allegedly orchestrated shootings in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab; he has also been linked to the June 2024 Burger King murder case in Delhi.

Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him in August 2023.

Rashid Cablewala, from Delhi. Suspected to be in Dubai.

He is allegedly associated with jailed gangster Hashim Baba and has ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi network.

He has been linked to cases of extortion, gang-rivalry killings and organised crime networks, Delhi Police has also connected his gang with several high-profile murders, including those of businessmen Nadir Shah and Sunil Jain. Cablewala is suspected to be operating from Dubai, but he is believed to frequently toggle locations between Dubai, Thailand, and Bali.

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Sachin Kumar Golu, from Delhi. Suspected to be in Dubai.

He is believed to be named in more than 11 cases in police records, including cases of attempted murder, theft, and violations of the Arms Act. He has been arrested several times by the Delhi Police Special Cell and local police stations in Northeast Delhi. He has also been linked to the murder of businessman Sunil Jain.

Investigators believe he maintains connections with criminal syndicates operating from abroad, especially Dubai.

Kapil Sangwan, from Delhi. Suspected to be in the United Kingdom.

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Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, is allegedly involved in extortion, murder, land-grabbing, and gang rivalries across Delhi and Haryana. Police say he fled to the UK in 2020.

Nandu has been linked to the February 2024 murder of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee, and to several attacks linked to his rivalry with gangster Manjeet Mahal. Investigators have also linked him to killings in Panchkula and attacks in Outer Delhi.

A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 2021.

Rohit Godara, from Bikaner. Suspected to be in the United Kingdom.

Godara is alleged to be close to the Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi networks. Police have linked him to major crimes, including the conspiracy to murder Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and the killings of gangster Raju Theth and Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

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Godara has also been named in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence, and a shooting linked to singer A P Dhillon in Canada.

Venkat Garg, from Ambala. Suspected to be in the United States.

Garg is accused of operating an extortion syndicate alongside Sangwan. Police believe he currently lives in Georgia in the US, from where he runs criminal activities across North India.

He is alleged to have recruited young men from Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi into organised gang networks accused of extortion and shootings targeting builders and businessmen.

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Investigators say there are more than 10 criminal cases against Garg.

Randeep Malik, from Jind. Suspected to be in the United States.

Malik, who is alleged to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is wanted by Delhi Police and the NIA in multiple cases.

Police have linked him to the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in Delhi as well as firing incidents targeting clubs associated with singer Badshah in Chandigarh and Gurgaon. Investigators allege he joined the Bishnoi faction after a split between Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

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Yogesh Kadiyan, from Jhajjar. Suspected to be in the United States.

He reportedly fled India at a young age, and has been linked to overseas criminal networks operated by Himanshu Bhau. Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him in October 2023.

Investigators claim he worked closely with Bhau to expand organised crime operations involving extortion and intimidation across North India.