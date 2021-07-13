Revoke dismissal of govt employees in J&K: Hurriyat

Over the last one month, the UT administration has terminated services of 16 government employees, allegedly for being a threat to the security of the State. (File)

The Hurriyat Conference on Monday condemned the termination of several government employees by the Jammu and Kashmir administration under provisions of Article 311(2)C, allegedly for being a “threat to the security of the state”, and asked the UT administration to immediately revoke this “authoritarian order”.

The separatist outfit called the process “arbitrary” and an attempt to snatch livelihood from the people of J&K.

The Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) in the Valley, meanwhile, stated that the move goes against the “spirit of law and the Constitution of the country”.

Over the last one month, the UT administration has terminated services of 16 government employees, allegedly for being a threat to the security of the State.

“Contrary to all norms of justice and fairness, under the guise of being a ‘threat to the security of the state’, those dismissed are even mostly unaware of the exact nature of the charges against them,” the Hurriyat said in a statement on Monday. “Such is the arbitrariness of the dismal orders.”

The terminated employees include two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen supremo Syed Salahuddin, a woman teacher was appointed on compassionate grounds at the place of her father, who was killed by an unknown gunman; and two policemen.

Calling the action “whimsical” and an “abuse of power”, the Hurriyat said that these terminations have made the future of employees uncertain in J&K.

The Hurriyat stated that new laws introduced after withdrawal of special status of the erstwhile state and its bifurcation into two UTs in August 2019 “deprive people of J&K of employment opportunities in their own land”. It stated, “Now, with such arbitrary actions, even those employed are uncertain about their future and live in fear of being removed in this abrupt manner. This is absolute abuse of power…”

The EJAC has sought Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s intervention to stall the terminations. “Termination of employees without giving them a chance to be heard is against the spirit of law and Constitution of the country. The move has spread panic among employees,” EJAC president Mohammad Rafique Rather told The Indian Express.

He also demanded that reasons for termination are made public, and the employees are given a chance to explain their position.

“We appeal to the Honb’le Lt Governor to intervene, so that families of those terminated don’t suffer for no sin of theirs,” Rather said.