Revised ‘scales of accommodation’ for armed forces personnel

New accommodations for Armed Forces personnel will have multilevel parking, renewable energy generation, indoor courts, modular kitchens, pre-paid meters and car garages for 75 per cent of the Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and half of other ranks, a facility that was only given to officers earlier.

These are the main changes approved under the revised Scales of Accommodation-2022 for defence services approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that “this will ensure contemporary specifications in future projects and better standards of living for the personnel of the Armed Forces.”

Amenities in all public buildings for persons with disabilities have been introduced and gender commonality in all specifications has been ensured, the statement said.

The Scales of Accommodation defines the authorisation for construction facilities for operational, functional, training, administrative, living and recreation facilities for the defence service, and are applicable for the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Coast Guard. The previous SoA was approved by the government in October 2009.