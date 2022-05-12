scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Revised ‘scales of accommodation’ for armed forces personnel

The ministry said in a statement that “this will ensure contemporary specifications in future projects and better standards of living for the personnel of the Armed Forces.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 12, 2022 11:39:45 pm
armed forces, armed forces personnel, Junior Commissioned Officers, Defence Services, Rajnath Singh, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThese are the main changes approved under the revised Scales of Accommodation-2022 for defence services approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

New accommodations for Armed Forces personnel will have multilevel parking, renewable energy generation, indoor courts, modular kitchens, pre-paid meters and car garages for 75 per cent of the Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and half of other ranks, a facility that was only given to officers earlier.

These are the main changes approved under the revised Scales of Accommodation-2022 for defence services approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that “this will ensure contemporary specifications in future projects and better standards of living for the personnel of the Armed Forces.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Amenities in all public buildings for persons with disabilities have been introduced and gender commonality in all specifications has been ensured, the statement said.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?Premium
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
More Premium Stories >>

The Scales of Accommodation defines the authorisation for construction facilities for operational, functional, training, administrative, living and recreation facilities for the defence service, and are applicable for the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Coast Guard. The previous SoA was approved by the government in October 2009.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement