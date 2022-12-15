scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Review provision of remission in rape cases: BSP Lok Sabha member Danish Ali

'Rape cases are rising across the country. We have seen the cases in Unnao, Hathras... besides the Ankita Bhandari murder in Uttarakhand. In all these cases, the accused have direct or indirect political affiliations. Also, be it Kathua or Shahjahanpur case, the culprits are yet to be punished.'

Danish Ali, rape cases, india rape cases, rise in rape cases, Indian Express, India news, current affairsBSP Lok Sabha member Danish Ali

BSP Lok Sabha member Danish Ali speaks with Sourav Roy Barman after he flagged ‘rise’ in rape cases countrywide, saying the issue is of urgent public importance

You raised in Lok Sabha the issue of “rise” in rape cases in the country.

Rape cases are rising across the country. We have seen the cases in Unnao, Hathras… besides the Ankita Bhandari murder in Uttarakhand. In all these cases, the accused have direct or indirect political affiliations. Also, be it Kathua or Shahjahanpur case, the culprits are yet to be punished.

You mentioned remission granted to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...

Yes, because this shows that even if the punishment is given, remission is exercised to release the convicts. I believe if a rape convict is awarded life imprisonment, then it should be life term. No remission should be granted to accused who are convicted of heinous crimes such as rape. The remission provision must be reviewed.

But the government did not change its position even after widespread outrage against the remission in Bilkis case.

BJP used the case to polarise the electorate in Gujarat polls. The manner in which the accused were released and welcomed… what kind of a message did that send out?

Advertisement

The country had witnessed fierce protests after the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. No reactions of that magnitude in recent times.

That is because people who come out to protest face charges under the UAPA now. We saw how protesters against the CAA were brutally repressed.

In most cases, rapists turn out to be relatives or friends of victims. Do you feel it is a societal issue?

Advertisement

Certainly. There needs to be a change in the mindset of people. Such crimes should not be weighed on the basis of caste, creed and religion… even politics for that matter.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 03:00:48 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: No Talking 

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close