Review provision of remission in rape cases: BSP Lok Sabha member Danish Ali

BSP Lok Sabha member Danish Ali speaks with Sourav Roy Barman after he flagged ‘rise’ in rape cases countrywide, saying the issue is of urgent public importance

You raised in Lok Sabha the issue of “rise” in rape cases in the country.

Rape cases are rising across the country. We have seen the cases in Unnao, Hathras… besides the Ankita Bhandari murder in Uttarakhand. In all these cases, the accused have direct or indirect political affiliations. Also, be it Kathua or Shahjahanpur case, the culprits are yet to be punished.

You mentioned remission granted to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

Yes, because this shows that even if the punishment is given, remission is exercised to release the convicts. I believe if a rape convict is awarded life imprisonment, then it should be life term. No remission should be granted to accused who are convicted of heinous crimes such as rape. The remission provision must be reviewed.

But the government did not change its position even after widespread outrage against the remission in Bilkis case.

BJP used the case to polarise the electorate in Gujarat polls. The manner in which the accused were released and welcomed… what kind of a message did that send out?

The country had witnessed fierce protests after the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. No reactions of that magnitude in recent times.

That is because people who come out to protest face charges under the UAPA now. We saw how protesters against the CAA were brutally repressed.

In most cases, rapists turn out to be relatives or friends of victims. Do you feel it is a societal issue?

Certainly. There needs to be a change in the mindset of people. Such crimes should not be weighed on the basis of caste, creed and religion… even politics for that matter.