Reverse engineering: man held for making liquor from sanitizer

Hand sanitizer and protective masks are displayed for sale at a pharmacy in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Image source: Bloomberg) Hand sanitizer and protective masks are displayed for sale at a pharmacy in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Image source: Bloomberg)

A man was arrested in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly making liquor from sanitizer liquid. Alcohol is the main constituent of hand sanitizers. The accused was identified as Indal Singh Rajput, a resident of Boriya Jagir village under Sultanpur police station limits, police said.

Liquor shops in the state are closed due to the ongoing lockdown. Several distilleries in the state have been granted permission to manufacture sanitizers which are in high demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to police, Rajput made liquor from a sanitizer which contained 72 per cent alcohol.

It was a unique case, said superintendent of police Monika Shukla. Rajput was booked under the Excise Act, she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.