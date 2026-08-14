Telangana CM Revanth Reddy warns Congress over SIR deletions at party meet

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has warned ministers, MLAs, and senior Congress leaders that there is a risk of losing 21 per cent of votes in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, which ended on August 10.

He cited internal reports he received from the constituencies and districts. In a tense meeting Thursday evening, the Chief Minister held the ministers, MLAs, and leaders appointed as in-charges at the booth level responsible for failing to protect the votes from deletion.

The CM ordered the in-charge ministers to hold reviews and prepare a report on every assembly constituency on the actual number of voters who are at risk of being deleted.

He also directed in-charge ministers to conduct reviews with the in-charges of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in their respective districts and rectify the issues before the names are deleted.

The ministers were also instructed to conduct reviews in the districts in the next two days. District in-charge ministers must prepare a report for every constituency, the CM said, adding that the assembly constituency in-charges must stay in their constituencies for four days, identify issues, and resolve them comprehensively before the draft electoral rolls are published on August 17.

The in-charge ministers will also help voters with fresh enrolment in case their names are missing, through Form 6, so their names can be included in the final rolls to be published on October 19.

About 78 per cent of the voters in Telangana in the existing voters list had enrolled themselves in the SIR, which ended at midnight on August 10, as per the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

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Reddy also warned that the party would not tolerate any failure, and action may be taken as per AICC directions.

In the meeting attended by senior Congress leaders, the Chief Minister said that if the leaders failed to proceed cautiously, it would result in significant political damage in the future.

Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy had earlier said that 3,38,26,448 enumeration forms were distributed to voters across the 33 districts. He said that at the end of the SIR enumeration process, 2,64,73,616 enumeration forms were submitted by voters, which were digitised.

As per SIR, the remaining 73,52,832 voters who did not submit the forms will be noted as ‘Absent, Shifted or Dead’. The 73,52,832 enumeration forms have been noted by the EC as uncollectable.

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The CM directed the ministers to take serious note of the notices served by the EC to voters marked for deletion and to help voters during the disposal of claims and objections, which will be held from August 17 to October 15.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has sought complete disclosure of data from the EC. BRS leader and MLC D Sravan asked why over 73 lakh forms are mentioned as uncollectable. As per the CEO’s office, of the 73,52,832 voters, over 45 lakhs are mentioned as permanently shifted while over 11 lakhs are absent or untraceable.

The CM also reviewed the plan of action after the Election Commission of India (ECI) told the state government that it would not accept the newly introduced Family Register Certificate (FRC) as a designated document during verification of electoral rolls.