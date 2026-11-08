‘Drove his sister out of home… she went to jail for party’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy slams KTR

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday accused BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) of driving out his sister from the family home, alleging he was unwilling to share the family property with her.

The CM was addressing women Self Help Group (SHG) members in his home constituency, Kodangal.

Without naming K Kavitha, who split from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to launch her own party, the Telangana Rakshana Samithi (TRS), the CM said that KTR “should have taken care of his sister” who served a jail term for the party.

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Kavitha was imprisoned for over five months in 2024 over her alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy case.