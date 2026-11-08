‘Drove his sister out of home… she went to jail for party’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy slams KTR

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday accused BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) of driving out his sister from the family home, alleging he was unwilling to share the family property with her.
The CM was addressing women Self Help Group (SHG) members in his home constituency, Kodangal.
Without naming K Kavitha, who split from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to launch her own party, the Telangana Rakshana Samithi (TRS), the CM said that KTR “should have taken care of his sister” who served a jail term for the party.
Kavitha was imprisoned for over five months in 2024 over her alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy case.
Stating that his government would launch the second phase of distribution of free ‘Indiramma’ sarees to women on November 19, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Reddy questioned his political opponent KTR’s “intentions”.
He said, “I am thanking you by distributing ‘Indiramma’ sarees as a brother’s gift. But look at KTR. He was not ready to share family property and drove his sister out of their home. This was a sister who returned home after serving a jail term, facing cases.”
Reddy said the total number of SHG members now stands at 70 lakh, which the government now aims to extend to 1 crore by 2034.
The CM said, “Whatever was her (Kavitha’s) mistake, he should have taken care of this sister when she came home after spending six months in jail. Instead, he drove his own sister out of the home, saying she committed mistakes and sold liquor.”
‘Who is he to talk about women’s welfare?’
The CM’s salvo against KTR came after the latter held meetings in which he spoke for women’s welfare in the state. “Who is he to talk about women’s welfare when he has illtreated his own sister?” the CM said.
CM Reddy also did not spare KTR and Kavitha’s father, BRS national president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), stating that “as a father, he was expected to advise his son to take good care of his sister. He failed to do so”.
He said, “This person (KCR), who cannot teach good to his family members, cannot be trusted with doing good to the four crore people of Telangana.” KCR was the chief minister of Telangana between 2014 and 2024.
At the same event, the CM launched the Cheyutha pension scheme for 4.5 lakh new beneficiaries. He also announced single women and widows’ pension for 3.5 lakh new beneficiaries.