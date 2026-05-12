Revanth Reddy asks DGP to form special teams in POCSO case against minister’s son

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed DGP C V Anand to constitute special teams and intensify the investigation into the POCSO case registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl.

The CM sought an explanation from the DGP on why “no action” had been taken despite the complaint being registered on May 8, according to a release from the CMO. Reddy directed DGP Anand to immediately begin the investigation into the case registered at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station against the accused.

The case was registered following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl, a charge denied by the accused, who in turn has alleged extortion and criminal intimidation by the teenager’s parents. The girl’s mother accused Kumar’s son, Bhageerath, who was allegedly in a relationship with her daughter, of “sexually harassing” her.