Revanth Reddy asks DGP to form special teams in POCSO case against minister’s son

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed DGP C V Anand to constitute special teams and intensify the investigation into the POCSO case registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl.
The CM sought an explanation from the DGP on why “no action” had been taken despite the complaint being registered on May 8, according to a release from the CMO. Reddy directed DGP Anand to immediately begin the investigation into the case registered at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station against the accused.
The case was registered following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl, a charge denied by the accused, who in turn has alleged extortion and criminal intimidation by the teenager’s parents. The girl’s mother accused Kumar’s son, Bhageerath, who was allegedly in a relationship with her daughter, of “sexually harassing” her.
Meanwhile, Bhageerath lodged a complaint with police in Karimnagar, alleging that the girl’s parents pressured him to marry her. When he rejected the proposal, the girl’s parents allegedly sought money and threatened to file false complaints against him, he claimed in the complaint.
Telangana Minister for BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar made a controversial suggestion, saying that elders should either intervene and get the two married or let the law take its course. He denied that the Congress government in the state was acting out of any vendetta against the BJP leader’s son. —With PTI input
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