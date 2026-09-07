Centre deleting anti-BJP votes under SIR guise, says Telangana CM

Praising the Left for standing for the poor, Reddy said PM Modi's defeat would be the victory of Communists.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 05:06 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth ReddyTelangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (File Photo)
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Alleging that the Union government was deleting anti-BJP votes under the guise of SIR, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in an usual appeal, called on Left parties to join hands with the Congress in the fight against PM Narendra Modi.

Praising the Left for fighting for the rights of the poor, the CM said Prime Minister Modi‘s defeat would be the victory of Communists.

Reddy called Prime Minister Modi the most “dangerous person” for the country and accused the BJP of adopting new tactics to win elections.

Speaking at a memorial meeting of Communist leader Sarampalli Malla Reddy in Hyderabad, the CM said that there was a conspiracy to delete one crore votes in Telangana. “Election Commission is functioning at the behest of the BJP, removing anti-BJP votes booth-wise,’’ he said.

Reddy had earlier warned that names of lakhs of voters in the state were going to be deleted during the SIR.

The CM questioned Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) silence over the issue.

Also Read | Telangana SIR: CM Revanth Reddy alleges BJP plot to delete Congress votes

The CM said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was adopting new tactics to win the election after failing to win the trust of the people. “The Union government is deleting anti-BJP votes under the guise of SIR. People from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and minorities are the main targets,’’ he said.

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‘Replicating Bengal strategy’

Reddy accused the BJP of replicating the “West Bengal strategy” in Telangana by systematically removing anti-BJP votes in every polling booth.

“The BJP is conspiring to delete one crore votes in Telangana. Private agencies are also engaged in conducting surveys and deleting votes,” he alleged.

The CM accused the BJP of exploiting the Elections Commission to execute “its political agenda”.

Appealing to the Communist parties to support the Congress’s fight against the alleged vote theft, the CM asserted PM Modi’s defeat would be the victory of Communists.

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“We should be united and fight against Modi. Elections and fundamental rights of the poor are two different aspects,” the CM said as he commended the Communists who, he said, have long been fighting for the rights of the poor. “The ‘Red Flag’ gives the poor a sense of reassurance and confidence,” he said.

The CM said that the Congress has addressed every issue raised by the Communists. “Communists fought for the rights of the landless poor to receive minimum wages. It was the Congress that enacted the Minimum Wages Act. The Left parties fought for the principle of ‘land to the tiller’ and the Congress government distributed 24.56 lakh acres of assigned land,” he said.

“As much as 10 lakh acres are currently owned by Adivasis. This represents the Congress’s solution to the struggles waged by Communists. The Congress provided employment through the Employment Guarantee Act and enacted the Food Security Act,’’ he added.

The CM remembered the services rendered by Sarampalli Malla Reddy who dedicated his life to the cause of farmers.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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