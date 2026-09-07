Centre deleting anti-BJP votes under SIR guise, says Telangana CM

Alleging that the Union government was deleting anti-BJP votes under the guise of SIR, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in an usual appeal, called on Left parties to join hands with the Congress in the fight against PM Narendra Modi.

Praising the Left for fighting for the rights of the poor, the CM said Prime Minister Modi‘s defeat would be the victory of Communists.

Reddy called Prime Minister Modi the most “dangerous person” for the country and accused the BJP of adopting new tactics to win elections.

Speaking at a memorial meeting of Communist leader Sarampalli Malla Reddy in Hyderabad, the CM said that there was a conspiracy to delete one crore votes in Telangana. “Election Commission is functioning at the behest of the BJP, removing anti-BJP votes booth-wise,’’ he said.