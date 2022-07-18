scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Poor, middle class being maligned with talk of ‘Revadi culture’: Priyanka Gandhi

The prime minister had used 'revadi', a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties to grab power.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 18, 2022 4:36:23 pm
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that arrangements were being made for some to earn indiscriminately, but the poor and middle class were being maligned with the talk of “Revadi culture”.

Priyanka Gandhi’s attack comes two days after Modi while addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun, had cautioned people against what he called the “revadi culture” of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is “very dangerous” for the development of the country.

“Earlier, petrol-diesel, cooking gas were made expensive. Today, flour, cereals, and curd have also become expensive. To benefit his trillionaire friends of Modi ji, electricity will be made expensive in the coming time,” the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

“For some people, arrangements are being made to earn indiscriminately, but the poor and middle class are being maligned by talk of ‘Revadi culture’,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

She also shared an image of GST rates for items such as curd, rice, flour, and LED light on one hand and media reports claiming benefits for big corporates with the heading “meva culture”, using a Hindi metaphor for practise doling out largesse.

In his remarks in Jalaun, the prime minister had used ‘revadi’, a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties to grab power and said the people, especially the youth, should guard against it.

