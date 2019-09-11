Rev Justin Welby visits church which was attacked before massacre

Archbishop of Canterbury Reverend Justin Welby Tuesday also visited a church in Amritsar which was attacked before the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre.

Advertising

Church officials said that the history of attack on church was not on anyone’s mind and it was not discussed at any level.

Justin Welby, his wife Caroline and a six members delegation visited the Diocese of Amritsar, Church of North India.

Explained: Why Archbishop of Canterbury’s apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre matters

Advertising

Christ Church, located adjacent to Ram Bagh gate, was constructed in 1864. The church was for native Christians. British officers and soldiers used to visit another church near RIalto Chowk.

Father Vijay Kumar, in-charge of the church, said, “Frankly speaking I do not know much about the incident. All I know about it is from the stone erected in the wall. But there has been an oral history that our elders in Amritsar passed on through generations. They said the church was attacked.”