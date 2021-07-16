Danish Siddiqui, Reuters chief photographer, killed in Afghanistan

Danish Siddiqui, an award-winning photojournalist, was killed in action while covering clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Afghanistan. The Pulitzer Prize-winning chief photographer had been covering the Afghan-Taliban clashes for Reuters, over the last few days.

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid, Mamundzay said: “Deeply saddened by the sad news of the murder of a friend Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar last night. Indian journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner was with Afghan security forces when they were attacked by terrorists.”

Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters. pic.twitter.com/sGlsKHHein — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 16, 2021

Afghan forces clashed with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldask after they launched an operation to retake the vital border crossing with Pakistan, AFP reported.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur expressed his condolences on the passing of Siddiqui. “Danish Siddiqui leaves behind an extraordinary body of work. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Photography and was embedded with the Afghan Forces in Kandahar… Sincere condolences. RIP,” he tweeted.

In 2018, Danish Siddiqui and his colleague Adnan Abidi became the first Indians to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Siddiqui has also covered the 2020 Delhi riots, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Nepal earthquake in 2015, Battle of Mosul in 2016-17, and the 2019–2020 protests in Hong Kong.

Based in Mumbai, Siddiqui graduated with a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. He also had a degree in Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at the same institute.

Danish Siddiqui began his career as a television news correspondent and later joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.

Danish’s work has been widely published across global publications including New York Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and National Geographic Magazine.