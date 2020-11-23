‘Retrograde’: IMA slams move to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgery

IMA president Dr Rajan Sharma said the body condemns the “uncivil” ways of the CCIM “to arrogate itself to vivisect Modern Medicine and empower its practitioners with undeserving areas of practice”.

The Indian Medical Association has come down heavily on the government move authorising some Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgical procedures, describing it in a strongly-worded statement as “retrograde”, “uncivil” and “foul play”.

The apex medical body urged the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), the Ayurveda regulatory body under the AYUSH Ministry, “to develop their own surgical disciplines from their own ancient texts and not claim the surgical disciplines of modern medicine as their own”.

A November 20 notification by CCIM authorised post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda be trained to perform surgical procedures.

“Corrupting Modern Medicine by mixing with other systems and poaching the disciplines of Modern Medicine through back door means is certainly foul play of first order,” the IMA statement said, describing the move as a “retrograde step of mixing the systems”.

AYUSH Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the notification does not amount to any policy deviation or any new decision. “It streamlines the existing regulation relating to post graduate education in Ayurveda with respect to the specified procedures. Further, the notification does not open up the entire field of surgery to Ayurveda practitioners and specifies a set of surgical procedures. It outlines that not all post-graduates of Ayurveda can perform these procedures. Only those specialised in Shalya and Shalakya are allowed to perform these surgical procedures,” Kotecha said.

