Retired judge, son booked over daughter-in-law’s death in Bhopal, her Noida-based family demands 2nd autopsy

A six-member special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted by Bhopal police to investigate allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and destruction of evidence in the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, whose husband and mother-in-law, a retired district judge, have been booked in the case.

Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on the night of May 12. Police have registered an FIR against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired district judge who served in Bhopal and retired in February 2023.

The FIR includes charges related to dowry death, dowry harassment and other provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Kashyap, who is heading the SIT, told The Indian Express that investigators are examining the postmortem findings and considering further medical review in light of the allegations made by Twisha’s family.

“We are studying the postmortem report. The family is demanding another postmortem examination in Delhi. That decision will ultimately be taken by the court,” Kashyap said.

He said the SIT has recorded statements regarding allegations of harassment against both accused. “Statements have been recorded regarding the allegations of torture and harassment by the mother-in-law and son. This is the main angle of investigation,” he said.

Police said technical surveillance is also being used as part of the investigation, and that teams have been formed to trace Samarth Singh, who is currently absconding.

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“Giribala Singh has been granted anticipatory bail. We have formed teams to arrest Samarth Singh. Gitibala is a retired judge from Bhopal,” Kashyap said.

A Bhopal court granted anticipatory bail to Singh within 24 hours of the FIR being registered. The court granted relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, citing her age, police said. Samarth Singh’s anticipatory bail plea is scheduled to be heard on Monday.

According to police, Twisha Sharma, who was originally from Noida, and Samarth Singh met through a dating app in 2024 and married in December 2025. They had been married for around five months at the time of Sharma’s death.

Police personnel said that on the night of May 12, Samarth Singh and his mother took Sharma to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police said they received information about the death from hospital authorities at around 11 pm.

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Sharma’s family has alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband and in-laws after the marriage. They have also accused the family of dowry-related abuse and attempting to destroy evidence after her death. Her brother, Harshit Sharma, alleged that the harassment began soon after the marriage.

“We believe Twisha was subjected to dowry demands, mental harassment and emotional abuse from the very beginning of the marriage,” he alleged.

He further alleged that his sister had been pressured into terminating her pregnancy. “She wanted to continue her pregnancy, but her husband and mother-in-law questioned her character and forced her to undergo an abortion,” he alleged.

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According to the family, Sharma had spoken to her mother hours before her death. The family initially refused to conduct her last rites until an FIR was registered. They also staged protests outside the Katara Hills police station, alleging delayed police action. Police denied the allegation and said officers were occupied with recording statements and carrying out the investigation. Officials said legal action could only proceed after statements were recorded and the postmortem examination was completed.

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On Sunday, members of Sharma’s family staged another protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal, demanding that her body be sent to AIIMS Delhi for a second postmortem examination.

The protest began at around 12.30 pm outside the main gate of the CM House, where relatives raised slogans and demanded a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Senior police officers and personnel from multiple police stations were deployed at the spot.

Police said the SIT, which includes a woman officer, will investigate all allegations.