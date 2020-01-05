Follow Us:
Retired IPS officer appointed Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir L-G

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar will be the third Advisor to G C Murmu.

January 5, 2020
Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to G C Murmu, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor, Jammu and Kashmir news, indian express The Advisor, according to communication from MHA, will assist Murmu in the effective discharge of his functions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Sunday gave sanction to the appointment of Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, a retired IPS officer, as Advisor to Lt. Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, G C Murmu.

The Advisor, according to communication from MHA, shall assist the Lieutenant Governor in the effective discharge of his functions. The appointment will be effective from the date from which he assumes charge, it added.

Rai will be the third Advisor to Murmu, along with K K Sharma and Farooq Khan. While Sharma is a former IAS officer having served in various positions, including Chief Secretary of Delhi and Goa, besides Secretary in the Union Ministry of Human Resorce Development, Khan is a retired IPS officer having served the Jammu and Kashmir Police in various capacities, and later serving as administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

