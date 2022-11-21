Retired IAS officer Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner

Retired IAS officer Arun Goel on Monday assumed charge as an Election Commissioner of India. He was appointed to the post by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

Shri Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner of India.#ECI pic.twitter.com/9AW4I0KSip — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) November 21, 2022

The post of one Election Commissioner in the three-member commission has been vacant since May 15, when the then Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar took charge as the Chief Election Commissioner following the retirement of Sushil Chandra from the post.

Goel was Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries, till Friday, when he took voluntary retirement, according to an order of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet that appointed Uttar Pradesh cadre officer Kamran Rizvi to replace him.

Before being appointed as Heavy Industries Secretary in 2019, Goel was Secretary of the Culture Ministry. He has also served as Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.

In a statement issued to the media Saturday, the Union Law and Justice Ministry said: “The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, Indian Administrative Service (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office.”