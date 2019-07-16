Retired IAF airman donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

Toggle Menu
Retired IAF airman donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/retired-iaf-soldier-donates-rs-1-08-crore-to-defence-ministry-5831938/

The 74-year-old, who started a poultry farm for his livelihood post-retirement said, " after fulfilling my family responsibilities, I thought I should give back to the defence whatever I got from there. I decided to give Rs 1.08 crore to the defence forces."

CBR Prasad (left) with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Source: ANI)

A retired Indian Air Force airman donated Rs 1.08 crore to the Ministry of Defence, news agency ANI reported. Airman CBR Prasad met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday and handed over the cheque to him. “Rajnath Singh was happy to see that such a small sepoy was giving his entire savings back to the defence,” he said.

The 74-year-old, who runs a poultry farm, added: “After fulfilling my family responsibilities, I thought I should give back to the defence whatever I got from there. I decided to give Rs 1.08 crore to the defence forces.”

Prasad served the IAF for around nine years before quiting to take up a job offer at the Indian Railways. However, he started a poultry farm after failing to land the job.

“After 9-years I left the Indian Air Force (IAF) because the Indian Railways offered me a good job. Unfortunately, I did not get that job. I started a small poultry farm for my livelihood. Fortunately, I did well,” he said.

Asked if his family approved the idea, Prasad said, “Absolutely, no problem. I have given my daughter 2 per cent of my property and one per cent to my wife. Rest 97 per cent, I am giving back to society.”

Recalling his days of struggle, he said “I left home with Rs 5 in my pocket and earned 500-acre land with my bare hard work.

Prasad also said he set up a sports campus to trains kids with the aim to compete in Olympics. He said: “As a child, I dreamt of winning an Olympic medal but could not do so. I built a sports university-like campus in about 50 acres of land, I have been training children for last 20-years.”

