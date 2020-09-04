Retired HC judge is State Human Rights Commission chairperson

Ravi R Tripathi

Retired judge of Gujarat High Court Ravi R Tripathi has been appointed chairperson of Gujarat State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), said an official release from the Gujarat government Thursday. Tripathi, who took charge on Thursday, will hold the office for three years.

The official release stated that earlier Justice (retired) Abhilasha Kumari was appointed as the chairperson of the Commission. However, she resigned from the post after her appointment as member of the Lokpal Committee of India by the President of India. Since then the post of SHRC chairperson was vacant.

Tripathi’s appointment was done by Governor Acharya Devvrat following a recommendation in that regard by a selection committee headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd