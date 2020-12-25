Retired GLDC officer booked in disproportionate assets case

A complaint of graft was received against Kishori after which we started an investigation, said an official of Gujarat ACB.

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday booked a retired officer of Gujarat Land Development Corporation (GLDC) under disproportionate assets (DA) case for allegedly possessing cash and assets worth Rs 3.41 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to ACB officials, Suresh Kishori, retired Field Supervisor (Grade 3) of GLDC in Dharampur of Valsad, was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act.

“A complaint of graft was received against Kishori after which we started an investigation. Our probe of the cash, bank accounts’ balance and assets named under Kishori and his family members has revealed that the accused has Rs 4.74 crore of assets while his income showed only Rs 1.32 crore as accountable,” said an official of Gujarat ACB.

“We have also found out that the accused had named his two sons as contractors with GLDC in order to transfer the amount to their bank accounts. A case has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act against Kishori and further investigation is underway,” the official added.