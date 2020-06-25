Retired DSP shoots himself in Patna, suicide note found: cops

The police said Chandra, left a note in which he expressed frustration with the civic system, especially waterlogging and collection of garbage outside his house. (File Photo) The police said Chandra, left a note in which he expressed frustration with the civic system, especially waterlogging and collection of garbage outside his house. (File Photo)

A retired deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was known as an encounter specialist during his time in Mokama, near Patna, died in his residence in the city’s Mitramandal Colony on Tuesday. The police said he shot himself on the temple with his licensed pistol. He retired in 2012.

The victim, K Chandra, 68, was under treatment for depression for the last 16 years, and took anti-depressants, his family has told the police.

The police said Chandra, left a note in which he expressed frustration with the civic system, especially waterlogging and collection of garbage outside his house. The note accuses a neighbour of allegedly causing this waterlogging by dumping garbage and construction material on the road outside.

DSP, Phulwarisharif, Sanjay Kumar Pandey said, “We have found a three-page suicide note. It looks a case of suicide as of now.”

Chandra’s son Nischay Shrestha, an advocate, said his father was hugely upset and frustrated with continuous waterlogging outside their home – a result of blocked drains and the area’s low-lying location. “He had called a neighbour to discuss the problem of waterlogging. He had been very frustrated with our inability to do anything to address this issue,” Shrestha said.

Shrestha has told the police that on Tuesday he had seen his father go to the verandah and write something in a notebook. “Before we could comprehend anything, he went to his room, took out his pistol and shot himself on the right temple,” the son said. Chandra died on way to hospital, the police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.