Retired cop beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh, four held

Four People were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of a 70-year-old retired police officer in Shivkuti police station area of Allahabad the previous day.

The incident, captured on CCTV, showed three men attacking Abdul Samad Khan, a former sub-inspector, with sticks even as bystanders looked on. A profusely bleeding Khan was rushed to a private hospital where he died the same evening.

After the video went viral on Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court took cognisance of the matter and asked police to file an action taken report by Wednesday.

According to the police, the attack seems to be a fallout of a three-decade long dispute between the two parties, who are neighbours, and is pending in court. Purportedly seen in the video are sons and a relative of a man named Junaid, who has a criminal record.

“According to the investigation so far, Khan and Junaid had a dispute over possession of a house. Khan was going on a bicycle when he was attacked by Junaid’s sons, Mohammad Yusuf and Mohammad Shebu and a relative Ibne. He was beaten up with sticks and was left seriously injured. He died later during the treatment,” SP (City) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

An FIR was lodged on a complaint from Khan’s daughter Shamida under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), among others against Junaid, his sons Yusuf and Shebu, his relative Ibne and six others, including three women members of Junaid’s family. Police have arrested Yusuf, Shebu, Ibne and another named accused, Razik, so far.

Abdul retired as a sub-inspector in 2008.

