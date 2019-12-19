Retired civic employee is new Shimla mayor

Kuandal’s long experience in the corporation and a good rapport with the officials of the civic body went in her favour when the state BJP core group decided on her candidature, said members of the party. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Kuandal’s long experience in the corporation and a good rapport with the officials of the civic body went in her favour when the state BJP core group decided on her candidature, said members of the party. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Satya Kaundal, 65, was elected the new mayor of Shimla by the councillors of the Shimla Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday. Mid-way into her second term as a councillor supported by the BJP from Sanjauli Chowk, Kaundal got 21 votes in the 34-member house.

Following her victory, Kaundal said that she will work towards making Shimla a smart city in the next two and a half years — the current term of a mayor in the city. She is the second BJP-backed councillor and fourth woman to become the mayor of Shimla.

Before joining politics in 2012, Kaundal worked in the MC for 35 years, joining as a clerk and retiring as a superintendent. She served in various branches of the corporation including water works, roads, health and sanitation.

Her long experience in the corporation and a good rapport with the officials of the civic body went in her favour when the state BJP core group decided on her candidature, said members of the party.

