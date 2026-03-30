Retired brigadier out on morning walk killed by ‘stray bullet’ in Dehradun amid ‘road rage’ shootout
Police said the incident took place at 6.40 am when a dispute between occupants of two cars turned into a high-speed chase. Those in one car were allegedly trying to shoot the tyres of the car when Brigadier M K Joshi (retired) was hit by a bullet, police said.
One of the cars involved in what police suspect was a road rage incident. The occupants of one car opened fire on the other, during which a stray bullet hit Brigadier M K Joshi (retired), police said. (Express Photo)
A retired brigadier out on a morning walk in Dehradun was killed on Monday by what police suspect was a stray bullet after the occupants of a car opened fire at another vehicle in an alleged road rage incident, officers said.
According to police, the incident took place around 6.40 am, when a dispute between occupants of two cars over giving way led to an argument and a chase. Police said that during the chase, those inside one of the cars opened fire at the tyres of the other vehicle in an attempt to stop it.
However, the bullet hit Brigadier M K Joshi (retired), who was out on a morning walk with his friends at Rajpur, police said. Although he was taken to a hospital, he died during treatment.
Police said their preliminary enquiry showed that the argument broke out between occupants of a Delhi-registered Fortuner car and a Scorpio car near Malsi on Mussoorie Road. “The occupants of the Scorpio chased the Fortuner and fired at its tyres to force it to stop. During the firing, a person walking on the road was accidentally hit by a bullet and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The Fortuner lost control near the Government Primary School in Johri village and crashed into a tree on the roadside. After this, the occupants of the Scorpio car assaulted those in the Fortuner and damaged the vehicle. Two people in the Fortuner sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital by their associates,” police said. All occupants of the Scorpio fled from the scene, they added.
A district-wide alert and intensive checking campaign is underway to trace the accused, and CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding routes is being examined to identify the suspects.
An FIR has been registered under sections of murder against unknown accused on a complaint filed by Brigadier Joshi’s brother-in-law, Rakesh Upreti, who was present at the time of the incident.
He said that they were on a morning walk at around 6.30 am, and when they reached the primary school located in Johri village, a white car and a black car were racing at a high speed. “Within moments, a gunshot was fired with the intention to kill, which struck my brother-in-law in the chest. He immediately fell to the ground. We rushed him for treatment to Max Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” said the complaint.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More