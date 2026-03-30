Retired brigadier out on morning walk killed by ‘stray bullet’ in Dehradun amid ‘road rage’ shootout

One of the cars involved in what police suspect was a road rage incident. The occupants of one car opened fire on the other, during which a stray bullet hit Brigadier M K Joshi (retired), police said. (Express Photo)

A retired brigadier out on a morning walk in Dehradun was killed on Monday by what police suspect was a stray bullet after the occupants of a car opened fire at another vehicle in an alleged road rage incident, officers said.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.40 am, when a dispute between occupants of two cars over giving way led to an argument and a chase. Police said that during the chase, those inside one of the cars opened fire at the tyres of the other vehicle in an attempt to stop it.

However, the bullet hit Brigadier M K Joshi (retired), who was out on a morning walk with his friends at Rajpur, police said. Although he was taken to a hospital, he died during treatment.