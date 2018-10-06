Follow Us:
Saturday, October 06, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Andhra Pradesh: Retired judge, wife end lives under running trains

Andhra Pradesh: Retired judge, wife end lives under running trains

A resident of Tirupati, the former judicial official P Sudhakar (65) was found lying dead on a rail track between Tirupati-Renigunta this forenoon, they said, adding that ill health is suspected to be the reason for him taking the extreme step.

By: AP | Tirupati | Published: October 6, 2018 1:17:58 pm
Over 10 days after BARC scientist’s son went missing, his body found After coming to know of the death of her husband, his wife P Varalakshmi (56) also killed herself by jumping under another train at the same spot, police said Friday night. (Image for representational purpose)

A retired district judge of Andhra Pradesh and his wife allegedly committed suicide by jumping under running trains in Tirupati Friday, police said.

A resident of Tirupati, the former judicial official P Sudhakar (65) was found lying dead on a rail track between Tirupati-Renigunta this forenoon, they said, adding that ill health is suspected to be the reason for him taking the extreme step.

After coming to know of the death of her husband, his wife P Varalakshmi (56) also killed herself by jumping under another train at the same spot, police said Friday night.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement