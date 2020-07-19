Gujarat: Retired airman, son develop mobile thrashing machine

A conventional groundnut thrasher is a stationary unit. (File) A conventional groundnut thrasher is a stationary unit. (File)

INSIDE A workshop of Jasdan town of Rajkot district, an imposing-looking machine stands out amid rusting iron girders, steel sheets, metal frames and rows of conventional automated thrashing machines. The rather large machine, based on research of a retired airman of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and his son, is much like a combined harvester. It is all set to roll out of the workshop for an extensive trial this Kharif harvesting season.

Jasdan, around 60 km east of Rajkot city, is known for its vibrant thrashing machine industry. The town is home to around 70 units that manufacture thrashers and allied equipment. Bharat Engineering Works, proprietorship firm owned by Gordhanbhai Patel and his son Ajay, is one of them. The father-son duo have developed a mobile groundnut thrasher (MGT) which, save digging operations, functions similarly to a combined harvester.

A conventional groundnut thrasher is a stationary unit. Drum of its cutter opens skyward at an elevation of average 10 feet. Due to its height, persons feeding harvested groundnut into the cutter have to stand on a raised platform. This mechanism doubles the labour involved in feeding harvested and sun-dried crops into the thrasher. At least six labourers are required for thrashing operation by such tractor-powered thrashers. However, the MGT can be plied between two rows of bunches of uprooted groundnut and labourers can walk along on either side and feed bunches to the machine. The MGT stores thrashed groundnut in a storage tank mounted on top of the cutter drum. A cage-like structure arrests and stores dry foliage, a premium kind of fodder, blown out by the cutter. A hydraulic jack turns the tank on its side for unloading thrashed groundnut directly in a tractor trolley or other vehicle. The foliage can be unloaded in the form of a pile on the ground by unlocking its cage-like tank.

“The biggest advantage of MGT is that it allows thrashing very speedily with minimal labour requirement. I wanted to help farmers save their groundnut from sudden rain, when the crop is lying on the ground for sun-drying after having been dug up. We have come up with this MGT after around eight years of research and development,” says 72-year-old Gordhanbhai.

A retired airman who was involved with the handling of armaments of the Indian Air Force, Gordhanbhai is among the founding members of the thrashers industry of Jasdan. He set up his workshop in 1976 and has done pioneering work in the field, such as developing a combined groundnut harvester as well as a wet groundnut harvester. “Gujarat, being the largest grower and producer of groundnut in India, is our focus market… In thrashing by conventional thrashers, farmers lose some amount of this fodder which is ground fine and cannot be collected from the filed. The MGT addresses this issue,” says Gordhanbhai.

He also got the design of the MGT registered with the Patent Office of Central government in October last year and is ready to roll the prototype out of his workshop for trials.

Unlike a conventional thrasher which costs around Rs 1 lakh, the MGT, Gordhanbhai says, will cost between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh. “Big farmers and cooperative societies who are also in the business of providing rental services are our target market,” he adds.

“The added advantage of MGT is that save paddy, it can thrash any other crop, including wheat, peal millet, pulses etc with very minor adjustments in its hopper. Farmers can do such adjustments themselves,” said 41-year-old Ajay.

The launch of the machine comes at a time when farmers of Gujarat have sown groundnut in a record 19.70 lakh hectare this Kharif season so far.

