Retd judge of HC appointed Gujarat Lokayukta

The Gujarat government on Monday appointed Rajesh H Shukla, retired judge of the Guajrat High Court, as the next Lokayukta. Shukla will swear in at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The post of Lokayukta has been lying vacant for some time now.

“Justice (retired) Rajesh H Shukla has been appointed as the next Lokayukta of Gujarat. His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled tomorrow morning at Raj Bhavan,” said a senior officer of the General Administration Department.

Born in December 1956, Justice (retired) Shukla started his career as an advocate in 1981. He was appointed to the subordinate judiciary in 1994 and elevated to the higher judiciary as additional judge in Gujarat High Court in 2007.

Shukla’s swearing-in is likely to be attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Law Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and judges of the Gujarat High Court.

