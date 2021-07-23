Retd Armyman Ajay Kothiyal is AAP Uttarakhand CM face

AAP on Thursday named Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face for the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Roorkee, senior party leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that he had asked various people a question — “who should be CM of Uttarakhand?… a corrupt one or one who protects corruption, or an honest CM who serves the nation and a patriot like Col Kothiyal? I received a positive response. Through the media, I put up this question before the people of the state that should a person like Col Kothiyal be the future CM of Uttarakhand?”

Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal joined AAP in April this year. AAP had earlier decided to field Kothiyal in the Gangotri Assembly bypolls amid speculation that the then CM Tirath Singh Rawat may contest. However, Tirath resigned as CM and the bypoll has not yet been announced.

AAP has said it will contest all 70 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.