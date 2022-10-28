scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Retail portion of NHAI InvIT to rise going ahead: Gadkari

As much as 25 per cent of the issue was reserved for retail investors, but NHAI had not said how many times the retail portion was oversubscribed instead saying it had an overwhelming response

"We want more and more general public to invest in these InvITs, I mean in our roads, and I can assure you that NHAI's roads offer 100 per cent security to investors and also the best internal rate of return. So, going forward, we will have more portion being reserved for retail," Gadkari said without quantifying any numbers. (Express photo)

Enthused by the overwhelming retail investor response to the recent InvIT from NHAI, wherein NCDs worth Rs 1,430 crore were issued, Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the retail portion will go up in new such fund-raising ahead.

The minister was addressing a gathering at BSE after listing the second tranche of the NHAI Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) and NCD, which earlier this month raised Rs 1,430 crore and the issue was oversubscribed nearly seven times.

As much as 25 per cent of the issue was reserved for retail investors, but NHAI had not said how many times the retail portion was oversubscribed instead saying it had an overwhelming response.

Infrastructure investment trusts are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation targetPremium
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation target

“We want more and more general public to invest in these InvITs, I mean in our roads, and I can assure you that NHAI’s roads offer 100 per cent security to investors and also the best internal rate of return. So, going forward, we will have more portion being reserved for retail,” Gadkari said without quantifying any numbers.

Addressing the gathering, NHAI chairperson Alka Upadhyaya also said the forthcoming InvITs from the NHAI will have more units reserved for retail but did not quantify.

Gadkari had said the InvIT so far has raised over Rs 8,000 crore from foreign and domestic institutional investors, but the second tranche was special given that 25 per cent of the NCD issue was reserved for retail investors.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 01:24:41 pm
Next Story

T20 World Cup: Don’t blame Shaheen Shah Afridi, blame the ones who played him, says Mohammad Amir

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement