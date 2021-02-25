Results prove anti-incumbency doesn’t apply to BJP: Vijay Rupani

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored thumping victories in six municipal corporations in the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the results have proven that anti-incumbency doesn’t apply to his party as its elected leaders and workers go to people not only during election time but every day to address any issues.

Underlining that BJP and its parent party Jan Sangh had ruled the Rajkot Municipal Corporation for 40 years in the 45-year history of the civic body, Rupani said, “People are happy with us. Anti-incumbency had become a big phrase in politics. But in Gujarat, BJP has proven there is nothing like anti-incumbency… we serve people day and night and not only during election time…,” said Rupani while addressing a meeting organised at Bahumali Bhavan Chowk on Wednesday evening to celebrate the party’s victory in the RMC election.

The BJP won 68 out of 72 seats in RMC, achieving another hat-trick victory in the civic body, while the Cong-ress won four seats. Municipal corporation elections were held in the state on February 21, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The Congress has won RMC only in 2000. The BJP also retained power in Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat municipal corporations Tuesday.

The CM, who is an MLA from Rajkot, said he was not expecting such overwhelming results but assured that the BJP would continue serving people. “No one had imagined such results. Bookies were also betting on 50 or 51 seats… IB (Intelligence Bureau) report was also not going beyond that number. But many heads went for a toss as we got 68 seats. The same thing happened in other places and in Surat, Congress didn’t get a single seat… since Independence, Congress has not suffered such drubbing…” said Rupani, adding, “The victory has given the BJP new energy, enthusiasm and inspiration to serve the people.”

He also thanked people of Rajkot for repeatedly showing faith in the BJP.

The CM added that results of civic body elections indicate that people have rejected the Congress even as an Opposition party. “Congress has always sought to belittle politics of development of the BJP but people have shown that its negative politics doesn’t make it even worthy of being an Opposition party…,” said Rupani while expressing confidence that BJP would replicate its performance in election to panchayats and municipalities.