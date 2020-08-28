Restrictions in parts of Kashmir to prevent Muharram processions

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength in other areas of the Valley to prevent any untoward incident. (Photo: PTI)

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir to prevent people from taking out Muharram processions to mark the eighth day of the 10-day mourning period, officials said.

They said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in Budgam and Baramulla districts and parts of Srinagar district.

In Srinagar, the curbs have been imposed in Shaheedgunj, M A Road, Ram Munshi Bagh, Maisuma and partially in Batamaloo area, the officials said.

Shops and other business establishments in the areas, where restrictions are in place, are shut, while public transport is off the roads, they said. However, some private vehicles were seen plying.

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength in other areas of the Valley to prevent any untoward incident.

The restrictions were imposed to maintain law and order in these areas in view of the eighth day of Muharram, they said.

The traditional Muharram procession, to mark the eighth day of the 10-day Muharram mourning period, used to pass through these areas, but have been banned since the eruption of militancy in 1990, as authorities maintain that the religious gatherings have been used for propagating separatist politics.

