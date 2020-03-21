Restrictions on fliers to Ladakh after 3 coronavirus cases

Ladakh’s Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel told The Indian Express that the latest case was reported Friday. (File Photo) Ladakh’s Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel told The Indian Express that the latest case was reported Friday. (File Photo)

Authorities have barred the entry of most outsiders travelling by air to Ladakh after three fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the Union Territory in last 24 hours.

Ladakh’s Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel told The Indian Express that the latest case was reported Friday. “There is one positive case from Kargil today. Last night, we got reports of two positive cases in Leh. The total number of cases in Ladakh is now 11,” he said.

Kargil Deputy Commissioner Baseer ul Haq said the Kargil patient is a family member of a person who has tested positive already. “We have kept him under isolation,” he said.

According to an order by Ladakh Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas: “… no commercial flights landing at KBR Airport, Leh shall carry inbound passengers to Leh other than the residents of Ladakh, civilian officers, and officers of uniformed forces serving in Ladakh or on duty, till further order.”

Two days ago, the Ladakh administration had decided to restrict international tourist entry by all routes till 30th April and labourers’ entry too was also put on hold till 31st of March.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.