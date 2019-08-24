Restrictions lifted from most of Kashmir, situation improving gradually: Govt

A day after authorities had imposed curbs on movement of people in the Valley in view of Friday prayers, restrictions were lifted from most of Kashmir on Saturday. Day-time restrictions have been lifted from 69 police station areas in the Valley, J&K Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Advertising

Officials said traffic movement increased on Saturday and attendance in offices also improved. However, public transport remained off roads and markets in the Valley were shut for the 20th day. Vendors have put up stalls in Batamaloo and Lal Chowk areas of Srinagar.

The curbs notwithstanding, Kansal said, the total dispatch of fruits this year has been 1.20 lakh metric tonnes against 89,000 metric tonnes during the corresponding period last year.

Kansal, who is the administration’s spokesperson, told PTI that about 1,500 primary schools and 1,000 middle schools have reopened since August 5 when the Centre withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganised the state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. But the attendance of students has remained thin.

Advertising

He said security forces are maintaining a close watch and local disturbances were being handled at the local level. Incidents of protests and stone pelting have declined steadily in the past one week. “Three incidents were reported on August 21 and two on August 22,” he said.

Commenting on cross-border terrorism, Kansal said the continues to exist and the security forces are maintaining a state of high alert.

He said restoration of landline telephone services is being reviewed continuously and eight new exchanges — comprising 5,300 phones — are likely to be restored “over the weekend”.

The endeavour is to restore landline phones in the 69 police station areas form where day-time restrictions have been lifted, he said.

Restrictions were imposed in view of the Friday congregational prayers and separatists’ call for a march to the office of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan in Sonawar. Officials said the situation remained peaceful on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)